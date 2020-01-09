Cold case murder suspect was charged in series of Conway armed robberies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man who is in jail facing charges on multiple counts of armed robberies is now a suspect in a cold case murder.

Conway police recently reopened a cold case murder that happened in April 2016. During the investigation, police were able to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Antonio Xavier Mccray.

Mccray was already in the Horry County Detention Center charged with multiple charges of armed robbery in Conway, including two at the Carolina Payday Loans on Church Street.

In the cold case murder, Jahalil Raheem Rashada Drayton was killed on April 3, 2016 at 1520 5th Avenue in the City of Conway. Police said during their new investigation and reviewing evidence and statements, they were able to arrest Mccray for the murder of Jahalil Drayton.

Police said on November 15, McCray attempted to rob Upfront Loans on Church Street.

“Mr. McCray entered Upfront loans. He had a firearm. He demanded money. They were only open for about a week so they didn’t have any money to give him,” said detective Josh Scott.

Scott said McCray then ran over to Carolina Payday Loans, presented the same gun, and demanded money.

“They do give him an undisclosed amount of money on that occasion,” said Scott.

Less than two weeks later, police said McCray came back to Carolina Payday Loans for more money, but left behind evidence that helped police.