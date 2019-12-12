Cold night expected with rain returning by Friday

The cool weather that returned today will continue through Friday. Tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy and cold with low temperatures in the 30s. Many places away from the coast will fall below freezing tonight. Sunshine tomorrow will be replaced by clouds tomorrow night. The next storm system will bring a cool rain Friday into Saturday. It should clear Saturday afternoon, and warm into the 60s. Sunshine and mild weather for Sunday and Monday, then the next cold front will bring showers Tuesday, followed by cooler weather Wednesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Lows 30 inland, 34 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.