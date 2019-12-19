Cold weather sticks around through the end of the week while rain chance increase this weekend

The much cooler weather that moved in yesterday will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will keep our weather clear and cold through Friday. Temperatures will only warm into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. Tonight will be colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s inland, near 30 along the coast. Friday will be sunny and still cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. A slow moving storm system will bring some clouds in on Saturday, then the chance for rain Sunday. This rain will linger into Monday. When this storm system moves away, it will warm up with high temperatures back into the 60s next week.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs 45-48.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 24-26 inland, 29-30 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.