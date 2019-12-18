Cold weather will stay through the rest of the week

The much cooler weather that moved in today will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will keep our weather clear and cold through Friday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s to near 30 tonight, and only warm into the 40s to near 50 tomorrow. Tomorrow night will be colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Friday will be sunny and still cool with highs in the mid 50s. A slow moving storm system will bring some clouds in on Saturday, then the chance for rain Sunday. This rain may linger into Monday. When this storm system moves away, it will warm up with high temperatures back into the 60s next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 26 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs 50 inland, 48 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.