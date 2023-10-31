MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) Happy Halloween! For those of you who have been wanting to have a real taste of fall, or even winter like temperatures, this forecast is for you. A cold front has moved through the area. It has stalled just off the coast. This will cause the clouds, and even a few isolated showers to move through the area. A secondary trough will push through, and move the clouds and showers off the coast. This will clear skies, and bring much cooler conditions to the area.

As we get into Wednesday, the coldest and driest air of the season will be moving into the area. It will be real chap stick weather! We will see gusty winds on Wednesday as well. The area hasn’t seen a lot of rainfall, so putting the dry conditions, breezy conditions and low humidity values all together, we could have an elevated fire risk for Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will barely make it out of the low 50s across the Grand Strand, Pee Dee, and Border belt regions.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, will bring the coldest temperatures of the season. A Freeze watch has been issued for all of the Pee Dee, Border Belt and Inland Horry, and Georgetown Counties. Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will fall into the low 30s. Some areas in the Pee Dee, and Border belt will reach the upper 20s. So a killing freeze is possible in many locations. Right along the coast, with enough of a breeze, it should keep the temperatures just above freezing. I anticipate the Freeze watch to be upgraded to a freeze warning by Wednesday morning. Thursday will be another day with highs in the 50s.

Friday and through the rest of the forecast period, we will begin to warm up. Mostly sunny conditions will continue through the weekend into early next week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs over the weekend climb back into the 70s. Still very little chance of rain.