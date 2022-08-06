New CSU Atlantic hurricane season outlook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season in the Atlantic contained 14.4 named storms with 7.2 hurricanes and 3.2 major hurricanes.

As of August 4th, CSU has made some slight modifications to their pre-season forecast. Now, CSU is projecting one less named storm and one less hurricane.