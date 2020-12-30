Columbia Mayor: New Year’s Eve parties ‘horribly unfair’ in pandemic

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic Senate hopeful Jaime Harrison of South Carolina on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Beleaguered city and hospital leaders in the South Carolina region hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic rebuked residents who plan to party in large crowds for New Year’s Eve.

That comes as completely full hospitals have already reached a breaking point Tuesday.

Some event organizers are still selling tickets to New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Upstate, where COVID-19 infection rates continue to outpace every other part of South Carolina.

Greenville officials said Tuesday they had received multiple complaints from residents about the planned parties. Several parties have since been canceled.