Combo of clear skies & cool temps

***FREEZE WARNING BEGINNING APR 3RD AT 1 AM, ENDING AT 10AM***

Thanks for checking on your forecast this Friday. Today will be sunny, breezy, and cool with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will fall back below freezing for many areas again tonight into Saturday morning.

High pressure building in will control our weather through the weekend and into next week. This will bring plenty of sunshine and a warming trend! Temperatures will be back to average levels by Sunday, then into the 70s and 80 next week. We’ll remain dry well into next week as well. We could see some showers finally pressing back in by Thursday. Enjoy the blue skies.

Today: Sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs in the low-mid 50s.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Saturday: Sunny and a bit warmer. High 58-62.