Comfy afternoon temps today!

A good Sunday my friends! We’ll hold onto a few patches of drizzle today, but otherwise we’re just looking at mainly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

The cold front responsible for our increasing clouds and rain chances is actually going to move back northward, with a warm front pushing back late tomorrow, preceded by slight potential for a few showers during a cooler Monday afternoon. A storm system will bring eventual rain and warmer temps on Tuesday. Warmer weather with temperatures in the 70s will return by the middle of the week. Another storm system will bring rain potential for Wednesday night into Thursday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Staying cloudy with highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows approaching 50.

TOMORROW: Cooler and mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.