Community attends annual Hometown Holiday in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City transformed into Winter Wonderland over the weekend as community members kicked off with a special holiday celebration event.

Hometown holidays was held at the Bean market and it included some of the holiday favorites such as, an ice rink, tree lighting and of course, Santa Claus.

“Hometown holidays is a three day event and we try to give back to the community and we have over 50 other free activities all weekend long,” said special events manager, Shady Rodgers.

As soon as you walk in, children from all ages lined up to take a quick picture with Santa.

“It really pumps up the Christmas spirit in Lake city and around the area. You can see everyone gets so excited and the smile on children faces make it all worth it,” said Rodgers.

This year organizers decided to add a new addition to the holidays.

“We did a lot of new stuff with the parade and the tree lighting. Also different merchants do activities every year and add to them,” said Rodgers.

Organizers tell News13 the weekend long event takes a long time to put together.

“This is planned throughout the year. We really try hard the last three months to really get that schedule of events and get the whole town to come together and tell us what they’re doing,” said Rodgers.

