Conway church rebuilding after being destroyed by Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Trinity United Methodist Church in Conway is finally rebuilding after Hurricane Florence destroyed it.

Since then the congregation has held its services at Conway Christan School.

The project includes elevating the floor, putting in a flood door, and new drainage. The project will cost about $.5 million dollars.

“We only had $10,000 in flood insurance,” says Senior Pastor Kim Strong. “We had to take out a loan from the Small Business Administration and we have money that has been promised to us by FEMA and we’re going to have to raise the rest ourselves here.”

Pastor Strong says the project should be completed by next May.