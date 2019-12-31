Conway man arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting

Marcus Xavier Peele is charged in connection with a Myrtle Beach shooting (mugshot from J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened on December 20 in Myrtle Beach.

According to Myrtle Beach Police, 20-year-old Marcus Xavier Peele of Conway was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at 209 Cedar Street.

EMS arrived on the scene and found a male victim. That person was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Officers also found multiple shell casings, according to a Myrtle Beach Police incident report obtained by News13.

Peele was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday evening and charged with Accessory After the Fact to Felony A, B, C or Murder. He remains in jail as of Monday night.