Conway mayor, city council filings to end early as Dorian threatens Grand Strand

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The filing for mayor and city council in Conway looks like it will end early as Dorian continues to threaten South Carolina.

The filing opened Aug. 23, and was sent to end Friday, Sept. 6. Now, the city plans to end the filings noon Wednesday, when city offices will shut down.

This is according to a press release from city spokesperson Taylor Newell.

The following have filed for mayor and city council:

• Mayor – Incumbent Barbara Blain-Bellamy

• Council – Incumbent Larry White, Incumbent Tom Anderson, Alex Hyman, Justin Jordan, and Barbara Eisenhardt.