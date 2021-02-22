Conway Medical Center to assist Horry County Schools with vaccinating teachers, staff

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway Medical Center (CMC) will work with Horry County Schools to vaccinate teachers and school staff once they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

CMC tells News13 it has a clinical team identified, along with logistical plans to administer the vaccines without impacting those with existing appointments or who are on the waiting list.

A hospital spokesperson says CMC’s only limiting factor at this time is supply.

Last month, teacher advocacy groups pushed for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to prioritize vaccinating all teachers.

