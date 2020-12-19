Conway plans natural park to mitigate flooding in neighborhood devastated by Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Conway leaders are working on a $2 million project to create a natural solution to a flood-prone part of the city.

Some homes in parts of Conway that flooded during Hurricane Florence have been torn down more than two years later. The city is looking to turn some of the newly open land into a special kind of park to try and prevent flooding.

“What we really hope it will look like is that 10 years from now, we have a great facility there and we have fewer flood events in the city,” said deputy city administrator John Rogers.

It would be called Chestnut Bay and the city is applying for a FEMA grant through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program to help pay for the project. It’s located off Long Avenue and Sherwood Drive, behind the recently rebuilt Trinity United Methodist Church. Robinson Design Engineers is developing the plain with the city.

A map of the planned features for Chestnut Bay. (Courtesy: City of Conway)

The nearly eight acres would improve how stormwater moves from other parts of the city into Crabtree Swamp.

“It would drain the neighborhoods faster and keep the water from inundating Crabtree and making the situation worse downstream,” Rogers said.

Some properties are where homes were sold to the city and knocked down. This is part of FEMA’s buyout program, when local governments buy homes in flood-prone areas.

Chestnut Bay would be a manmade version of a Carolina bay, which is low-lying land that helps drain water in many parts of Horry County.

“The natural ones are basically just oval-shaped fields of grass, but this one, we’ll develop it in a way that it’ll have recreational opportunities,” said Rogers. “It’ll include a boardwalk [and] an amphitheater.”

A rendering of the boardwalk through Chestnut Bay. (Courtesy: City of Conway)

Rogers says he hopes Chestnut Bay will improve life in this part of Conway, with outdoor activities and fewer floods.

“We’ve actually begun hearing from other cities who are watching us and hope to replicate this in their communities and we would like to replicate it in other parts of Conway eventually,” he said.

The city officially submitted the project’s plans to the state to review on Friday and Rogers says Conway hopes to hear back from FEMA about the grant by June.