Conway Police search for missing woman

CONWAY (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Conway.

The department says Alexis Marie Suggs, 21, was last seen on March 18 around 4:00 pm. 

Alexis Marie Suggs, Courtesy: Conway Police Department

Officers responded on March 21 to the area of 1201 Elm Street for a missing female case. 

Suggs is described as white female with long, brown hair, blue eyes, about 5 foot 7 inches tall, and around 115 pounds.  Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790 or 911.

