CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway are trying to find a woman who was last seen on Monday.

According to Taylor Newell with the City of Conway, Betty Lou Green was last seen in the area of Fifth Avenue in Conway on Monday. Green is 55-years-old, 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 100 lbs.

Anyone with any information on Betty’s location or anyone who has come in contact with her is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.