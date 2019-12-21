Cool and cloudy Saturday

Good Morning!

We’re going to see another cool day on deck. Highs will be topping out in the low to mid-50s throughout the region and we’ll be seeing mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Overnight we’ll continue to see more cloud coverage move into the region ahead of showers Sunday afternoon.

Sunday looks to start off-dry, but after lunch, some rain begins to push into our area. Those rain showers will be sticking around throughout the day Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday morning most of the showers will be pushing off o the east but a few lingering showers might still be hanging on through the early morning. By Tuesday afternoon we’ll start to see some much clearer skies and more mild temperatures.

Today: Highs-Low to Mid 50s, Mostly Cloudy

Tonight: Lows-Upper 30s and Lows 40s, Mostly Cloudy

Tomorrow: Highs-Low to Mid 50s, Cloudy Start, Afternoon and evening Rain.