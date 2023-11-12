MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Another chilly and wet start to your day. Sunday will bring us another chance of seeing some rain. That again won’t be heavy, but it will allow us to collect some rain in the rain bucket. Temperatures for Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s. We will see rain come to an end by the afternoon hours. The Pee Dee and portions of the border belt could see skies start to clear before the sun sets this evening. We here at the coast will remain cloudy well into the evening, but we will also start to clear out as well. Lows will be in the 40s.

Next week starts off on the sunny side. It will be much cooler. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s. Lots of sunshine, but you will that fall crispness in the air. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s along the Grand Strand. The Pee Dee and border belt will see lows in the in the low 40s, but a few upper 30s can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday morning.

We start to approach the 70 degree threshold as we get into Thursday, Friday and Saturday. That will also bring us more cloud cover. A low pressure system will try to develop off the coast. So we could have some mostly cloudy skies along the coast. I have kept the shower chances low, but they could change as we get further into the week.