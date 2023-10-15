MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Well it will feel like fall today. We will see the sun to start off the day, but as the afternoon progress, another shot of cooler air will be moving into the area. One thing we will notice is a increase in clouds. Cooler air will filter in this evening. Lows tonight will be into the 50s. A few areas in the Pee Dee will fall into the upper 40s.

Monday through the rest of the week should give us some calm weather. We will have the fall feels, as highs on Monday and Tuesday will not make it out of the 60s, under sunny conditions. Overnight lows through the first part of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s along the coast. Low to mid 40s in the Pee Dee. So it is a time where you will probably want to get those jackets out for those cooler mornings. Each day we will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we will see the 70s return. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the nicest two days of the next week. Lots of sunshine, temperatures in the low 70s. Nightly lows will still be cool as we drop into the 50s.

Our chances for seeing a few showers starts to ramp up on Friday into Saturday. A storm system looks to move through, could bring us a decent amount of rain, it is still a week out. We know a lot can change from now until then, so for now, we just have a 30% chance of rain at the end of the week.