Cool and dry conditions settle in for the weekend

Happy Saturday my friends! We’re kicking off the day on the cloudy side, but sunshine will quickly break out by the late phases of the morning. Highs fall back, only topping out in the lower 50s. Overnight lows crash down as well, ranging from the low 30s to mid-20s.

Sunday remains mainly sunny, as highs yet again peak in the low 50s. Conditions switch up on Sunday night as clouds quickly build in. These clouds will precede scattered rain showers that will come along with our next system to start out the work and school week. Grab an umbrella for Monday, and keep the jackets as highs are not anticipated to rise.

Sunshine breaks out again on Tuesday with a warming trend throughout the rest of the week! Highs for inland areas should be back in the 60s by Thursday.

TODAY: Sunshine breaks out with highs around 50 degrees or so.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the low 30s to mid-20s.

SUNDAY: Great deal of sunshine with highs mostly in the low 50s.