Cool weather continues through the weekend

Cooler weather has settled in, and will continue through the weekend. Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and temperatures will drop quickly. This will be the coldest night we have seen this season, with many areas away from the coast dropping into the 30s. Frost Advisories are in effect for Chesterfield and Scotland Counties. A reinforcing cold front will move through late tomorrow. It will be too dry for any rain, but it will keep the cool weather in place through Monday. We will warm back into the 70s for the middle of next week. There will be a slight chance for a shower Tuesday, then again Thursday with another cold front.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 36 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cool. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.