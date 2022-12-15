Skies will clear tonight, and it will turn cooler. A cold front will push through tonight, and the rain and clouds will move away. Temperatures will drop into the 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny, but cooler with highs near 60. A storm system will move by to our south on Saturday, bringing a few clouds our way. Temperatures will continue to cool through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The sunny, cool weather will continue Monday, A storm system will bring a chance for showers Tuesday, and will reinforce the cool weather through the rest of next week.

Tonight, clearing and cooler. Lows 38 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs near 60.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.