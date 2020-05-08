Cool weather returns for the weekend

Showers tonight will usher in cooler weather for the weekend. A strong cold front will bring scattered showers tonight. It will be breezy and mild, then clear late tonight. Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend, but it will be cool. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s tomorrow, then temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow night. Temperatures will be below normal on Sunday as well, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The sunny weather will continue into next week with temperatures back into the 70s on Monday. A cold front will bring a little cool down for Tuesday, then temperatures will warm for the end of the week. High temperatures in the 80s will be back Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, breezy with scattered showers, then clearing late. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 65-70.