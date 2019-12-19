Tonight will be colder than last night, and this cool weather will continue into the weekend. Clear skies, light wind and low humidity will help temperatures drop quickly this evening, and most spots will cool into the 20s tonight. High pressure hold on tomorrow for one more sunny, but cool day. Clouds will start to move in late tomorrow, and will increase on Saturday ahead of a slow moving storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring rain Sunday and Monday, with the potential for over an inch of rain. Once this storm system moves away, it will warm up next week with high temperatures in the 60s, and maybe even 70 by the end of the week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 24 inland, 28 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.