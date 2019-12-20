Cool weekend with rain on the way

Clouds will move in tonight, increase tomorrow, and bring rain Sunday and Monday. A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico, then slowly move toward the Carolinas. We will start to see a few clouds tonight, and it will be cold again with some spots below freezing. The cool weather will continue tomorrow as clouds increase. High temperatures will be close to today in the mid 50s. Rain will develop Sunday, and continue heavy at times Sunday night and Monday. Over an inch of rain is likely, and some spots could see a few inches of rain. The heaviest rain will be mostly likely to the south. This storm system will move away Monday night, leaving behind sunshine and warmer weather for the rest of next week. High temperatures will be in the 60s, and maybe even a few 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.