Cool, wet weather into the weekend

A slow moving storm system will bring showers tonight and a soaking rain tomorrow. This wet weather will continue into the weekend. Scattered showers through this evening, developing into a steady rain late tonight that will last into tomorrow. The storm system will stall offshore tomorrow and strengthen into the weekend. That will keep rain chances going on Saturday, plus it will be windy and cool. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 50s, with most spots only in the 40s on Saturday. There is still the chance for a shower on Sunday, but the storm system should start to move away. Another system will move by Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower, then more sunshine and a slow warm up next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with showers. Lows 41 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, periods of rain, some heavy. Breezy and cool. Highs 52 inland, 58 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain.