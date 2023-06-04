MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cooler and more cloudier Sunday is instore for the area today. A backdoor cold front (cold front that moves from north to south) is sliding through the area this morning. We will hang on to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Slight clearing from north to south will occur. Temperatures will remain in the 70s today across the area. A northeast breeze and much drier air, will make it feel fairly crisp for a June day.

Clouds begin to clear out by tonight. That will set up for a nice start of the work week. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Then we begin to add a few degrees each day throughout the week. Tuesday temperatures approach the upper 80s in the Pee Dee. We do stand the chance of seeing a few thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon across the Pee Dee and Coastal areas.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain pretty toasty across the area. Thursday will bring us the next shot of thunderstorms as weak front moves through the area. That will scale our temperatures back on Friday. We will see highs once again in the low 80s in the Pee Dee and upper 70s across the coastal areas.