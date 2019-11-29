Cooler weather into the weekend

The cooling trend that started on Thanksgiving will continue Friday and Saturday. High pressure will control our weather with clear skies tonight and plenty of sunshine tomorrow. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the 30s and low 40s. High temperatures tomorrow will only make it into the 50s. This cool weather will continue Saturday. We will see more clouds Saturday as a cold front approaches. We will see a brief warm up on Sunday with temperatures near 70. The cold front will move through in the afternoon with rain and much cooler weather returning for next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and chilly. Lows 37 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.