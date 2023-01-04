Cooler weather will slowly move in over the next couple of days. A cold front will move through tonight. The threat for severe weather has ended for the day, and the scattered showers will end overnight. Sunshine will return tomorrow, and it will be warm, but not as warm as it has been with high temperatures around 70. The slow cool down will continue tomorrow night and Friday with lows in the 40s tomorrow night, and highs in the 60s on Friday. This more seasonable weather will continue through the weekend. A weak storm system may bring a few showers Sunday night into Monday, and another system may bring showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. No big warm ups or cool downs are expected next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers ending. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and not as warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.