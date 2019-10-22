Cooler weather returning

Cooler weather will move back in tonight and continue for a couple days. A cold front will move offshore tonight, allowing cooler, drier air to return. Skies will be mainly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be chilly tomorrow night with lows in the 40s. The next storm system will be a slow mover, and will start to approach the area on Friday. Clouds and humidity will increase, and it will be warmer through the weekend, especially at night. Depending on the speed of this next storm system, showers could arrive as soon as Friday, but will likely hold off until Saturday. The chance for showers may continue into Sunday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cooler. Lows 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday, mostly sunny. Highs 70-75.