Cooler weather returns for the rest of the week

Rain overnight will ring in much cooler weather for the rest of the week. A strong cold front will move through tonight with showers, an increasing north wind and much cooler weather. Tomorrow will start off cloudy with a chance for showers early morning, then clearing in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s… 25 degrees cooler than it was today. The cool weather will continue through Friday. It will stay dry Thursday. The next storm system will bring rain Friday into Saturday morning. It will clear Saturday afternoon with temperatures returning to the 60s. Sunny, mild weather Sunday and Monday, then chance for rain Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Breezy and turning cooler. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, clearing and cooler. Highs 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.