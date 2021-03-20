Cooler weekend takes shape

Cloud cover is here and not going anywhere for our Saturday, with high temps only pushing up to the low and mid-50s! Be sure to dress warm today. Tomorrow is going to be a mixed bag of weather situation. By this, I mean there will be some breaks of sun here and there, still a good amount of cloud cover, and a chance for a few isolated showers. The southern portion of our viewing area will have the best chance to see some showers.

Highs tomorrow will also increase a bit, rising to levels around 60 degrees, or just above. Heading into the workweek, good breaks of sunshine will make their return. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will range in the mid to upper 60s, slated for the 70s later into the week!

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover holds with lows in the lower and mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Limited breaks of sun; Chance for isolated showers. Highs around or just above 60.