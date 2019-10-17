Coolest night since April

Clear skies, light winds and low humidity will help temperatures drop into the 40s tonight. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with temperatures below normal. A tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain for the weekend. This system will be weakening as it moves over the Southeast, so the main impact will be heavy rain for the Carolinas. We will see periods of rain on Saturday with heavy rain possible late Saturday and Saturday night. Two to four inches of rain is possible. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but it will clear on Sunday. There is a small chance for severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes along the coast if this storm system draws enough warm air into the Carolinas. It will warm up to start next week. Another cold front will bring showers Tuesday, then cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 41 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Heavy rain possible. Highs near 70.

