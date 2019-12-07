Cooling down for the weekend

Clouds and a few showers will move away tonight as cooler weather moves in. A weak storm system moving through tonight will keep it rather cloudy, and will bring a few isolated showers. This system will move away tomorrow as cooler weather moves in. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 50s to near 60 with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will stay cool Sunday as clouds build back in. There is a chance for some drizzle of light rain late Sunday and Sunday night, then much warmer weather for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 70s to start next week, but there will be a chance for showers. A strong cold front will move through late Tuesday, and much cooler weather will return. High temperatures will be in the 50s for the second hale of next week, with night time lows in the 30s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.