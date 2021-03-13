Cooling off a bit this weekend

Happy Saturday everyone! We’re starting off with earlier sunshine, but clouds will build into the afternoon, as a cold front continues to slowly drop down from the north.

This front will come through dry, but we will see more clouds over the course of the weekend. It will be a little cooler as well, with highs ranging in the 60s.

The front stalled to the south will move back northward with a warm front pushing back on Monday, with a slight chance for a shower. A storm system will bring eventual rain on Tuesday. Warmer weather with temperatures in the 70s will return by the middle of the week. Another storm system will bring rain potential for Wednesday night and Thursday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Staying cloudy with average highs in the lower-mid 60s.