Coronavirus cases in SC surpass 3,000; 72 deaths

COLUMBIA, SC — DHEC today announced 274 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including five additional deaths.

One of the deaths was in Florence County.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,065, and those who have died to 72.

The additional deaths occurred in three middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Berkley, Florence, and Greenville counties. There were two deaths that occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

New cases in other counties:

Aiken (6)

Allendale (2)

Anderson (4)

Barnwell (1)

Beaufort (2)

Berkeley (6)

Charleston (15)

Cherokee (3)

Chester (1)

Chesterfield (1)

Clarendon (5)

Darlington (2)

Dillion (2)

Dorchester (7)

Edgefield (4)

Fairfield (1)

Florence (11)

Georgetown (3)

Greenville (54)

Greenwood (1)

Hampton (1),

Horry (18)

Kershaw (7

Lancaster (10)

Laurens (2)

Lee (3)

Lexington (23)

Marlboro (1)

Newberry (2)

Orangeburg (2)

Pickens (5),

Richland (35)

Spartanburg (11)

Sumter (16)

Union (1)

Williamsburg (1)

York (5).