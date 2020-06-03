Coronavirus concerns drive up RV sales

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Health and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak are driving an increase in RV sales nationwide.

Some manufacturers had nearly a 170% increase in RV sales in May compared to that time last year.

The RV Industry Association reports, RV camping trips take the lead compared to other traveling options so far this year.

Hunter Tresnicky, public relations specialist for Myrtle Beach Travel Park says he’s not surprised that more people are buying RV’s.

“Right now people have been cooped up in their house, but they are maybe a little hesitant to go out,” Tresnicky explained.

“So, with that you know if you buy an RV, you have your own environment and you take it with you wherever you’re going,” Tresnicky continued.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, many RV manufactures stopped production in March causing a 20.3% decrease in RV shipments.

This may have caused a delay for many vacationers looking to get away while remainig socially distant.

Whether renting or owning an RV, Tresnicky says campsite bookings are filling up at Myrtle Beach Travel Park.

“On Fridays we have check-ins of 300 or more sometimes,” Tresnicky said. “So there are certain days, especially Memorial Day Weekend that just passed – you know we were full. It was almost complete capacity in here. We were 98 or 99% full.”

As the campsite continues to attract old and first-time campers, Tresnicky said new protocols have been set for visitors wanting to vacation safely.

Camping is now ranked the safest form of travel once restrictions are lifted across the country.

