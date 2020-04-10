Coroner identifies Loris Man, 26, killed in motorcycle crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Horry County Thursday night.

James Parrish, 26, of Loris was pronounced dead at the scene from internal injuries, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge Jr.

Parrish was travelling east on Lambert Road when it crossed the centerline near the intersection of Smith Road, left the road, and struck a ditch, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Parrish was not wearing a helmet and was ejected, according to SCHP.