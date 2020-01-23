Coroner identifies victim killed in Pamplico crash

Live Now
PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified the person killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pamplico on Wednesday.

Ryan Mark Powell, 35, of Johnsonville, died from injuries suffered in the crash at Grapevine and Bass Roads.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol told News13 previously that the driver of a Honda CRV ran into a ditch. Powell died at the scene.

Powell was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

The incident is being investigated by the SC Highway Patrol and Florence County Coroner’s Office.

