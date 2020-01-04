Coroner, SLED called after female inmate in Darlington County taken to hospital

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Coroner has been called after a female inmate at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center was taken to an area hospital Friday evening, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says the inmate was taken by Darlington County EMS to an area hospital following a medical episode.

The inmate was being held on charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide.

Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.

The name of the inmate has not been released.