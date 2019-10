FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, Florence City Councilman George Jebaily announced he will be running for mayor of the city.

“We are filled with hope, we are filled with passion, we are filled with determination, because we know what this city can become and what this city will become,” Said Jebaily

Jebaily is the first to announce his candidacy since Mayor Stephen Wukela announced that he is not running for reelection.