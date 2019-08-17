Country star Drake White postpones N. Myrtle Beach concert after collapsing on stage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WFXR) – Country star Drake White’s concert at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has been postponed.

The show was slated to happen Saturday night, but was put off following the singer collapsing on stage in Roanoke, VA.

He was performing a set at Elmwood Park as a part of the Scotty McCreery concert when he apparently collapsed.

Onlookers say White had been performing for about 30 to 40 minutes when he stumbled on-stage, fell back a bit, stood up and his knees buckled. Then, two stage crew members rushed out to hold him. From there, we’re told he went limp and other band members rushed over to help him off the stage.

There is no word on what caused it, but witnesses say the band ended their set and the crew packed up.