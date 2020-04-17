COVID-19 impacts on college applicants: testing, scholarships, campus tours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Before the coronavirus, high schoolers were doing college test prep. This week College Board officials decided to cancel all college entrance exams through June.

“We were setting up college applications starting to write our essays, prepping, and studying for the SAT’s and ACT’s,” high school student Cora Parker said. Throughout high school, Parker has devoted herself to being well-rounded through extracurricular involvement in DECA, FCA, and Honor’s Society.

The coronavirus canceled college visits this spring.

“Some of the students did apply then were waiting to see where they got into before they visited,” owner of College Planning Center, Christopher Parsons said.

As a junior, Parker has started her tours of college campuses, looking to commit to a school where she can study and carry on her passion for a college equestrian team. She’s narrowed her choices based on her visits, but for many students, that’s not the case this year.

From helping students build a college list to test prep to get in, Parsons is a guide through the college admission process. Now he’s helping students through a loss of a semester. One of the opportunities Parsons is worried about with testing cancellations is the chance for seniors to qualify for the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship.

The Palmetto Fellows Scholarship is a merit-based program that recognizes high school seniors for their academics. The scholarship program is administered by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education and grants students up to $6,700 in their freshman year and up to $7,500 for their sophomore, junior and senior years.

“There are a lot of ways if you are innovative that you can make a difference and we want kids to realize this isn’t just a lost semester, you can use this time to improve yourself and show colleges that you can handle adversity and rise above it,” Parsons said.

Parsons often hears students operating off the notion of ‘I’ll take it and see how I do and then I’ll go from there.’ He’s telling students to be prepared the first time this year. Push-back of the exam shouldn’t be an excuse not to study for the test, Parsons says. The test-optional opportunity could give high test scores a great chance for a scholarship.

While Parker’s extracurricular activities are on hold, she’s taking Parson’s advice by setting herself apart.

“I’m super involved in the horse community where I live and also volunteer at barns that help out with special needs and domestic violence and I feel like that set me apart because it takes a passion and talent I have and also invest I back into my community,” Parker said.

In a best-case scenario, the next testing opportunity would be in August. Parsons expects the majority of schools next year will not have to turn in a test score for admission.

For SAT/ACT resources, click here. For more on how to distinguish yourself in college applications and respond to the COVID-19 while applying for colleges, click here for information on a free webinar.