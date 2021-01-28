‘COVID Vaccine: Your Questions Answered’ airs at 7 tonight only on News13

Note: Viewers can watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy on channel 13.2 (DirecTV 14, Spectrum 1215, HTC 89). 

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Join us tonight for a one-hour special on the COVID vaccine.

We’re taking your questions to medical experts and South Carolina’s leaders. We’ll also look ahead to what’s next for the vaccine rollout.

The special airs at 7 on News 13 on air and online here on wbtw.com.

