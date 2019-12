MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The staff and owner at Crabby Mike’s made a big donation to help eliminate school lunch debt at three local schools.

According to a Facebook post from St. James Intermediate School, servers at the restaurant donated a night of tips with owner Mike Arakas matching their donations. Together they raised $1,400 which paid off the lunch debt at St. James with the remainder going to Burgess Elementary and St. James Elementary.