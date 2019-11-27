Crash causes traffic backups along 501 southbound in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Traffic is backed up on 501 in Conway due to a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The SCDOT says the crash happened at 501 S, at Cox Ferry Road. It occurred around 6 p.m. Officials say two lanes are closed.
A spokesperson with the city of Conway tells News13 there was a 3-vehicle crash in this area.
DOT cameras show cars stopped in the area nearby.
No other details are available right now.
Conway Police urge drivers to avoid the area.
