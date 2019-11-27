Crash causes traffic backups along 501 southbound in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Traffic is backed up on 501 in Conway due to a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The SCDOT says the crash happened at 501 S, at Cox Ferry Road. It occurred around 6 p.m. Officials say two lanes are closed.

A spokesperson with the city of Conway tells News13 there was a 3-vehicle crash in this area.

DOT cameras show cars stopped in the area nearby.

No other details are available right now. Click here for up-to-the-minute updates from the SCDOT.

Conway Police urge drivers to avoid the area.

Conway Police are on scene of a three vehicle accident on Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene. No word yet on injuries. — Conway Police SC (@ConwayPoliceSC) November 27, 2019

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt.

News13 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more information.

Count on us for updates.