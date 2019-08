CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving a FedEx van and two other vehicles has shut down both lanes of Highway 378 near Conway.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in front of the Dollar General on Highway 378 at around 4:10 Friday afternoon. Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom had to be extricated from their vehicle. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as firefighters and Highway Patrol work to clear the scene.