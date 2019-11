LORIS, SC (WBTW) Horry County Fire Rescue says firefighters are responding to a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Highway 19.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Green Sea Road at around 3:10 p.m., two vehicles were involved. No one was taken to the hospital for injuries following this crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.