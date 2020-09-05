Crash involving police vehicle shuts down part of Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving a Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle has shut down part of Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach on Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Kings Highway, near 6th Avenue South. Southbound lanes of Kings Highway closed at 3rd Ave S but reopened just after 9 p.m., according to police.

A motorcycle was also involved in the crash, according to officials on scene. The driver of the motorcycle was injured but the person was conscious and breathing. The person’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Police say the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash because a police vehicle is involved.

We’re working to learn what led to the crash and whether any charges will be filed.

Count on News13 for updates.